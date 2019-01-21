Lady Gaga Says Pence Is ‘Worst Representation Of What It Means To Be A Christian’

Lady Gaga is joining the chorus of public figures and activist organizations who are attacking the family of Vice President Mike Pence over second lady Karen Pence’s new teaching job at Immanuel Christian School.

After the vice president defended his wife’s decision to teach art at the traditionally Christian school, singer Lady Gaga called Pence the “worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.” (RELATED: Liberal Groups Bash Karen Pence For Teaching At Christian School)

“To Mike Pence who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ. You are wrong,” Gaga said during a performance at Park MGM in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You said you should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

Lady Gaga says Mike Pence is ‘worst representation’ of Christianity https://t.co/jF9oyxgArB pic.twitter.com/gZREMgYKc6 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 21, 2019



”I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome,” she said. “So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Immanuel Christian adheres to biblical doctrine on gender, marriage, and sexuality, something that seems to have irked certain critics of Pence. (RELATED: CNN’s John King Questions If Karen Pence Deserves Secret Service Protection)

The K-8 school’s parent agreement states families must “acknowledge the importance of a family culture based on biblical principles and embrace biblical family values such as a healthy marriage between one man and one woman.”

“It is our experience that families who do not share a biblical worldview will be uncomfortable with the expectations we have and the philosophy we practice,” the school’s admissions policy says. “We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic background. We do, however, attempt to be discerning in the area of Christian belief and practice.”

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu blasted Pence, saying that Jesus never said anything about homosexuality, while claiming that the vice president was “cloaking your hate in your purported religious beliefs.”

LGBTQ-focused groups such as the Human Rights Campaign and the NOH8 campaign have blasted Karen Pence for her decision to teach at the school.

“The Pences never seem to miss an opportunity to show their public service only extends to some,” Human Rights Campaign said.

