Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Expected To Miss Up To Six Weeks With Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without point guard Lonzo Ball for an extended period of time.

ESPN reported the following late Sunday night:

Just when it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were turning the corner on an injury-riddled season, Lonzo Ball is expected to miss four to six weeks with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, the team announced Sunday. Ball suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 138-134 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday and an MRI administered Sunday in Los Angeles confirmed the severity of the sprain.

Things just keep getting worse and worse for the Lakers. LeBron James has struggled with health issues over the past month, and now Lonzo is out. (RELATED: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers)

Listen up, everybody. The Lakers will get pulverized without Lonzo and LeBron on the court. They will get crushed by everybody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on Dec 30, 2018 at 8:49am PST

The season started off with so much hope this season for the Lakers. They added LeBron, they had Lonzo coming back and expectations were sky high.

Now, their two best players aren’t healthy. That’s not great at all, and it might be time for fans to start panicking. (RELATED: Lonzo Ball Silences All Of His Critics With Unreal Dunk)

Smash the panic button every single day until they’re both 100-percent healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on Dec 21, 2018 at 11:26pm PST

It’s a shame how this season has gone recently for the Lakers. I wouldn’t hold your breath for a championship at the end of 2019.

That’s probably not going happen.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter