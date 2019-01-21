Video Shows Moose Chasing Down Snowboarders At Colorado Ski Resort

An enraged moose charged snowboarders Saturday at Breckenridge Ski Resort, sending them shredding for their lives as one of them filmed the encounter.

Lo Drogsvold, one of the snowboarders chased by the moose, posted a video of the moose’s charge to Facebook, saying she took refuge behind a tree as the moose passed. Drogsvold shared the video to promote awareness about the dangers of moose encounters and the need to respect wildlife, according to CBS4. The video shows someone fleeing on skis as well. (RELATED: Bearpocalypse Strikes Alaska As Bear Maulings On The Rise)

WATCH:

“We got charged by a moose on our snowboards today! After chasing us for a solid 1/2 mile with no signs of letting up, I ducked into a treewell because I was losing speed and he was closing in on me fast. I hid behind the tree until the coast was clear,” Drogsvold wrote. “Colton had just enough speed to out run the big boy to town, but damn, was so intense!!”

“Moose are dangerous, aggressive, and unpredictable animals. It’s important to always be aware of your surroundings and keep your distance from any wildlife when in their turf. Leave the wild, wild,” she concluded.

Luckily, no one was harmed during the encounter. Moose are known to be dangerous as they sometimes perceive humans as threats. Cow moose, which are strong enough to defend against grizzly bears, will often charge bystanders if it has a newborn calf to protect. Several videos posted to YouTube also show bull moose, like the one that charged the snowboarders, charging both people and vehicles. Moose have made more than one dangerous appearance on ski slopes, as shown in another video from 2017.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.