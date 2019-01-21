NFL Conference Championships: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed
The two teams heading to Super Bowl LIII have been decided, but it wasn’t an easy road getting there.
It came down to a tale of home field advantage — and whether it actually matters in those clutch moments. Let’s take a look back at some of the most important moments of the two biggest games of the season (so far):
We started out in the Super Dome, where the Saints started out with a bang, but gave Jared Goff a little too much breathing room:
The Superdome is a SEA of Saints fans
.@DrewBrees GOES DEEP to @TedGinnJr_19!!!
HUGE play for the @Saints. #HomeInTheDome
IT’S A FAKE @JHekker pic.twitter.com/4UAGpLqnWR
The @RamsNFL answer back!@JaredGoff16 to @Ty_Higs19 for SIX. #LARams #NFLPlayoffs
Greg Zuerlein sends the @RamsNFL to the @SuperBowl!!!!!#LARams #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vJ9goPzit2
They also suffered from a lack of reffing:
Rams head to Super Bowl while Saints are left to be haunted by terrible missed penalty: https://t.co/2ukiuYD6HZ pic.twitter.com/PIfTNwPWQ4
Sean Payton was not happy with the no-call on that incomplete pass.@SNFRules what do you think? pic.twitter.com/c0CqCMjS6H
And the Patriots are, of course, also headed to the Super Bowl:
TB12. Gronk.
First down, @Patriots! #EverythingWeGot #NFLPlayoffs
3 TDs last week.
One more this week.@Flyguy2stackz gives the @Patriots a 7-0 lead! #EverythingWeGot
HUGE INTERCEPTION FOR THE CHIEFS pic.twitter.com/MX9Ira10n2
Big with the sack but light with the feet @KVN_03 pic.twitter.com/SPZs0tfpXV
Mahomes got the LAUNCH CODES pic.twitter.com/s8Cn0PO0pc
ROLLING INTO THE END ZONE#LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/9sxRRQq8eU
WAIT…WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/gNxvoaF1IF
DID IT TOUCH HIM!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/fTjKU1FRiy
IT’S A CATCH pic.twitter.com/CaVaSSPN8E
Damien Williams gives the @Chiefs the lead again! #LetsRoll
This is exactly how Tom wants it to be. Everything on the line, ball in his hands. #AFCChampionship
BRADY.
GRONK.
CLUTCH.
@buttkicker7 pic.twitter.com/YsWzSbaWJl
The @Patriots are headed to Super Bowl LIII pic.twitter.com/YpK3MWwdtV
And there you have it. It’s going to be the Rams vs. the Patriots at the Super Bowl. But I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everybody that the Eagles beat the Rams in the regular season, and they beat the Patriots last year in the Super Bowl. So no matter the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl, the Eagles will still technically be world champs (in my heart, at least). Sorry haters.