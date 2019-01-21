NFL Conference Championships: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

The two teams heading to Super Bowl LIII have been decided, but it wasn’t an easy road getting there.

It came down to a tale of home field advantage — and whether it actually matters in those clutch moments. Let’s take a look back at some of the most important moments of the two biggest games of the season (so far):

We started out in the Super Dome, where the Saints started out with a bang, but gave Jared Goff a little too much breathing room:

The Superdome is a SEA of Saints fans (via @chris_granger) pic.twitter.com/prk7oZpeqc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 20, 2019

They also suffered from a lack of reffing:

Rams head to Super Bowl while Saints are left to be haunted by terrible missed penalty: https://t.co/2ukiuYD6HZ pic.twitter.com/PIfTNwPWQ4 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 21, 2019

Sean Payton was not happy with the no-call on that incomplete pass.@SNFRules what do you think? pic.twitter.com/c0CqCMjS6H — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 20, 2019

And the Patriots are, of course, also headed to the Super Bowl:

HUGE INTERCEPTION FOR THE CHIEFS pic.twitter.com/MX9Ira10n2 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2019

Big with the sack but light with the feet @KVN_03 pic.twitter.com/SPZs0tfpXV — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

Mahomes got the LAUNCH CODES pic.twitter.com/s8Cn0PO0pc — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

ROLLING INTO THE END ZONE#LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/9sxRRQq8eU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2019

This is exactly how Tom wants it to be. Everything on the line, ball in his hands. #AFCChampionship — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 21, 2019

The @Patriots are headed to Super Bowl LIII pic.twitter.com/YpK3MWwdtV — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

And there you have it. It’s going to be the Rams vs. the Patriots at the Super Bowl. But I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everybody that the Eagles beat the Rams in the regular season, and they beat the Patriots last year in the Super Bowl. So no matter the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl, the Eagles will still technically be world champs (in my heart, at least). Sorry haters.

