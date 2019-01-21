NFL Conference Championships: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Jena Greene | Reporter

The two teams heading to Super Bowl LIII have been decided, but it wasn’t an easy road getting there.

It came down to a tale of home field advantage — and whether it actually matters in those clutch moments. Let’s take a look back at some of the most important moments of the two biggest games of the season (so far):

We started out in the Super Dome, where the Saints started out with a bang, but gave Jared Goff a little too much breathing room:

They also suffered from a lack of reffing:

And the Patriots are, of course, also headed to the Super Bowl:

And there you have it. It’s going to be the Rams vs. the Patriots at the Super Bowl. But I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everybody that the Eagles beat the Rams in the regular season, and they beat the Patriots last year in the Super Bowl. So no matter the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl, the Eagles will still technically be world champs (in my heart, at least). Sorry haters.

