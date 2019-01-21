Pelosi Doesn’t Care About Dreamers And Furloughed Workers. Mike Huckabee Says What Her Real Shutdown Goals Are

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care about government workers effected by the shutdown and has her own political agenda.

Huckabee said her rejection of President Donald Trump’s immigration compromise proves she’ll do anything to hurt the White House, even if it means leaving federal workers out to dry. (RELATED: Mike Huckabee Calls For Prosecution Of Politically Biased FBI Agents)

“The president has made an incredibly generous offer. It is a compromise. He’s laid out on the table what Democrats have said they wanted. Which is let’s open the government. Let’s get 800,000 people back to work. Let’s let DACA recipients have a real clear vision for the next three years which is a pretty long time to get something settled. And Nancy Pelosi says no,” Huckabee said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

WATCH:

“She proves today that she’s not interested in those 800,000 government workers on furlough,” he continued. “She’s not interested in dreamers. She’s interested in trying to do something to hurt this president and ultimately hurt this country.”

Huckabee said Trump was overly generous with his immigration fix and claimed Pelosi thinks she’s more powerful than she actually is.

“The point is this is no longer about Nancy Pelosi and the president. And the president has made a good faith gesture. I think it’s more than generous. Generous enough that some of his own people on the right are unhappy with it. But it’s the right thing for him to do,” he said.

“I think it’s time for Nancy Pelosi to quit playing politics with the lives of these people. Accept the fact that there is more than one branch of government. She doesn’t run the whole thing unlike what she thinks. She is not equal to the president. She is the Speaker of one half of Congress. And sit down and work this out, get it done today and be done with it.”

