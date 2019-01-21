New Report Suggests Jared Goff Is Dating This Swimsuit Model

Your first name

Jared Goff is not only a potential Super Bowl champion, he’s also rumored to be dating a super model.

The star Los Angeles Rams quarterback, 24, is reportedly casually dating a swimsuit model named Christen Harper. She has more than 100,000 Instagram followers. (RELATED: Meet Jimmy Garoppolo’s New Instagram Model Girlfriend)

View this post on Instagram Hungry A post shared by Christen Harper ♡ (@christenharper) on Nov 14, 2018 at 6:06pm PST

According to SportsGossip.com, Goff has been “hiding her (Harper) from everyone except some friends.”

But the two are definitely linked. She’s been seen at recent Rams games cheering Goff on. The two don’t follow each other on social media yet, but that could be because they’re still just getting to know each other and have made an effort to keep their relationship under raps.

View this post on Instagram 1/1/18 A post shared by Christen Harper ♡ (@christenharper) on Jan 2, 2018 at 10:08am PST

View this post on Instagram Me n Frida @marciano #guessholiday #loveguess A post shared by Christen Harper ♡ (@christenharper) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

And if Harper looks familiar, it may be because she is. She’s acted in several films and TV shows, including “Entourage,” and “Seven’s Eleven.” She’s also been working on two news projects that are now in post-production titled, “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,” and “Auggie.”

We’ll keep an eye on this.

