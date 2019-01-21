‘So, Massah, You Get To Tell Me’ — Tamika Mallory Accuses Meghan McCain Of Racism For Asking Her To Condemn Anti-Semites

Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory accused “The View” co-host Meghan McCain of racism for asking her to denounce anti-Semitism during an interview last week.

McCain grilled Mallory about her past praise of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has referred to Jewish people as “termites,” but Mallory declined to personally condemn him and his anti-Semitic statements. (RELATED: Women’s March Leader Won’t Personally Condemn Farrakhan)

During an interview with Roland Martin, Mallory claimed that McCain’s line of questioning was unfair and even accused McCain of racism because she is a white woman questioning a black woman.

Mallory explained that she does think there are legitimate concerns about the Women’s March, but suggested that what McCain did was far more sinister than just asking questions.

“Because Meghan McCain asked six questions at once, she never stopped to allow me to answer any,” Mallory claimed. “But the nerve of people to believe that because she did all that, that I was supposed to just answer her as she said, so, so, ‘Massa, you get to tell me how to respond,’ that’s not going to happen.”

She continued, “If people can’t understand the implications of a white woman yelling at me and trying to badger me into saying what she says — even if I wanted to say it, I wouldn’t have said it [in] the way in which she was speaking to me.”

