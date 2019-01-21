Texas A&M Vs. Texas Football Rivalry Is Inching Towards A Return
It sounds like progress is being made toward restoring the Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry.
There has been some talk over the past few months about renewing the history rivalry, and now it sounds like the wheels have begun spinning.
“It’s a storied rivalry of a hundred years or so … We’ve told our ADs (athletic directors) to figure out a plan and bring it to us,” University of Texas president Gregory L. Fenves told the Austin American-Statesman on Saturday. (RELATED: Texas Blows Away Georgia 28-21 In The Sugar Bowl)
View this post on Instagram
I like the idea of these two teams playing often, but I’m just not sure it’s realistic. There are only so many non-conference games you can get and two Power Five teams aren’t going to want to use a slot every single year on the exact same team.
Plus, taking a loss early in the season becomes a major issue down the road. Again, I like the idea of these teams playing, but I don’t think it’s overly realistic.
They’re just not going to want their non-conference schedule handcuffed every single year.
View this post on Instagram
Maybe they could play once every five years or something, but suiting up all the time is a really bad idea. It’s just not going to end well.
Find out a way for them to play every few years and be done with it. It’s the best option on the table by far.