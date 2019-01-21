Texas A&M Vs. Texas Football Rivalry Is Inching Towards A Return

It sounds like progress is being made toward restoring the Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry.

There has been some talk over the past few months about renewing the history rivalry, and now it sounds like the wheels have begun spinning.

“It’s a storied rivalry of a hundred years or so … We’ve told our ADs (athletic directors) to figure out a plan and bring it to us,” University of Texas president Gregory L. Fenves told the Austin American-Statesman on Saturday. (RELATED: Texas Blows Away Georgia 28-21 In The Sugar Bowl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Jan 9, 2019 at 6:41pm PST

I like the idea of these two teams playing often, but I’m just not sure it’s realistic. There are only so many non-conference games you can get and two Power Five teams aren’t going to want to use a slot every single year on the exact same team.

Plus, taking a loss early in the season becomes a major issue down the road. Again, I like the idea of these teams playing, but I don’t think it’s overly realistic.

They’re just not going to want their non-conference schedule handcuffed every single year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Dec 31, 2018 at 8:58pm PST

Maybe they could play once every five years or something, but suiting up all the time is a really bad idea. It’s just not going to end well.

Find out a way for them to play every few years and be done with it. It’s the best option on the table by far.