Rams Star Burns Instagram To The Ground After Posting A Postgame Photo With This Person

At least one person isn’t upset about a terrible ref call during the NFC Championship game Sunday night.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, who’s had a history of trolling his fans and haters alike during the regular season, is apparently bringing his sense of humor to the postseason.

In case you missed it, the refs missed a major pass interference call during Sunday’s NFC Championship game. The hit was so blatant and so late in the game, flagging it could have changed the entire outcome of the game. (RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Has The Power To Change The Outcome Of The Rams Vs. Saints Game)

Rams head to Super Bowl while Saints are left to be haunted by terrible missed penalty: https://t.co/2ukiuYD6HZ pic.twitter.com/PIfTNwPWQ4 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 21, 2019

Obviously, the refs didn’t call pass interference and the Rams went on to win in overtime. Many argue the Rams would have won regardless, since the Saints did make a number of catastrophic plays, but Todd Gurley isn’t taking the refs’ help for granted.

Shortly after the game, the three-time pro-bowler posted a (likely doctored) Instagram photo expressing his gratitude to the refs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on Jan 20, 2019 at 4:52pm PST

The post is pretty out of line, or at least way too soon. Which is why he’s already gotten close to 19,000 comments on it in just over 12 hours. Various NFL players have already commented on the photo. Jalen Ramsey wrote, “aye chill.” Saquon Barkley called Gurley a “fool” for the post, and Chris Long put it most appropriately, writing, “You have less chill than any man in human history.”

Who am I to disagree?

