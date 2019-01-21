Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb In Awesome Postgame Interview

Your first name

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had an awesome comment after beating the Chiefs Sunday night.

The five-time Super Bowl champion balled out against Patrick Mahomes, and punched his ticket to another Super Bowl. Naturally, he was pretty pumped. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

“It’s unf**king-believable, bro,” Brady said in the emotional moments after defeating Kansas City.

What it feels like to be back in the Superbowl yet again? Tom Brady: “Unf**king-believable, bro.”pic.twitter.com/j64LYdmsMQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2019

I love this from Brady. That’s just a man in his most honest moment just spitting his thoughts. Look at the look on his face!

He’s happier than a fat kid in a candy store with his daddy’s black card. You just have to love the raw emotion of the situation.

Regardless of your feelings on the Patriots, Brady’s authenticity is so damn cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 20, 2019 at 10:17pm PST

Now, a date with the Rams in the Super Bowl looms on the horizon. Can Brady pull of a victory for his sixth ring?

Time will tell, but you’d have to be an idiot in order to bet against him and Belichick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 10, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

I can’t wait to see it all go down in a couple of weeks!