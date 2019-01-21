The Internet Reacts To Tony Romo Calling Plays During The AFC Championship Game

David Hookstead | Reporter

The internet absolutely loved Tony Romo’s calls and commentary Sunday during the New England Patriots victory in the AFC championship game over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Romo has been electric all year on CBS, and Sunday night wasn’t an exception. He was on fire as he predicted play after play before they happened.

Naturally, the internet absolutely loved it. Below are some of the best reactions.

Honestly, I don’t understand why there’s not a team out there that would give Romo a bank vault just to consult. He’s clearly a genius when it comes to breaking down tape.

You have to be mentally operating on a different level in order to predict plays the way he does. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback just sees things before the defense does on the field. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

That’s saying something. It really makes you wonder what he’d be like as a head coach. Clearly, he wouldn’t have any trouble at all knowing what was coming for his defense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on

I can’t wait to see what we get from Romo in the Super Bowl. Will it be the greatest commentary performance ever?

I don’t want to be too bold, but I like the odds.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : cbs kansas city chiefs national football league new england patriots tony romo
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller