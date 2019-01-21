The Internet Reacts To Tony Romo Calling Plays During The AFC Championship Game

The internet absolutely loved Tony Romo’s calls and commentary Sunday during the New England Patriots victory in the AFC championship game over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Romo has been electric all year on CBS, and Sunday night wasn’t an exception. He was on fire as he predicted play after play before they happened.

“Oh, they’re killing it. Usually means a motion and a run out wide to the right.” – Tony Romo before Patriots’ play Brady motions; Sony Michel runs ball to right, scores touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PzxyrV2JoO — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2019

Romo knows exactly what’s going to happen every time pic.twitter.com/8A8Sv5uZUM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

Naturally, the internet absolutely loved it. Below are some of the best reactions.

Great commentating by Tony Romo. He should be a coach. He called out everything that they were doing. — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 21, 2019

Someone hire Tony Romo for coordinator .. he’s called this whole patriots drive — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) January 21, 2019

it really does help the broadcast hearing how much genuine fun tony romo is having. it’s a plus. — Bomani Jones (@bomani_jones) January 21, 2019

Think about the gamble CBS took on Tony Romo. Remember, when he was first hired, people thought there was a chance he would still go back to play. To boot Simms and put Tony on the A team took guts, but it’s resulted in the best announce team in the sport. — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) January 21, 2019

You know what: the coach that needed to be hired in the NFL is @tonyromo. Listen to this man. This is pure football genius. He’s calling —literally calling — plays before they happen. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 21, 2019

If @tonyromo ever tells you tomorrow is your last day on Earth, you best get your affairs in order. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownWJOX) January 21, 2019

Honestly, I don’t understand why there’s not a team out there that would give Romo a bank vault just to consult. He’s clearly a genius when it comes to breaking down tape.

You have to be mentally operating on a different level in order to predict plays the way he does. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback just sees things before the defense does on the field. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

That’s saying something. It really makes you wonder what he’d be like as a head coach. Clearly, he wouldn’t have any trouble at all knowing what was coming for his defense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Jul 11, 2018 at 10:03pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what we get from Romo in the Super Bowl. Will it be the greatest commentary performance ever?

I don’t want to be too bold, but I like the odds.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter