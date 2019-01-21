Will An NFL Team Hire Tony Romo To Coach?

Darren Rovell thinks Tony Romo will have an NFL coaching gig if he wants one next season.

Romo lit it up during the AFC championship game between the Patriots and Chiefs, and showed an insane amount of knowledge as he predicted plays it was truly incredible. It also apparently has people thinking about the future.

The former ESPN employee tweeted Monday on a video of Romo calling the AFC championship, “Truly believe there’s going to be a massive financial battle between teams for Romo’s services and CBS.” (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Truly believe there’s going to be a massive financial battle between teams for Romo’s services and CBS. https://t.co/4R95Y7743W — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 21, 2019

I agree with Rovell 100 percent here, and it’s not even a tough call for me. He was simply spectacular on the mic, and has only gotten better.

Honestly, how many men on this planet do you think can read a defense like he can? The answer is not many at all.

Romo knows exactly what’s going to happen every time pic.twitter.com/8A8Sv5uZUM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

“Oh, they’re killing it. Usually means a motion and a run out wide to the right.” – Tony Romo before Patriots’ play Brady motions; Sony Michel runs ball to right, scores touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PzxyrV2JoO — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2019

There will almost certainly be an NFL team that throws a ton of money Romo’s way in order to try and get his services.

A premium will always be attached to guys who can identify offensive sets, read a defense and pretty much predict the future. Do I think Romo will leave the booth? No, but he should leverage any offers he gets in order to stack up even more cash from CBS.

Either way, I think the former Cowboys quarterback is going to be making a ton of money next year.