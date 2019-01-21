Trump Says Covington Catholic Students ‘Making Big Comeback’

President Donald Trump said the Covington Catholic High School boys who wore Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats were making a “big comeback” after facing heavy scrutiny over a now-questionable video of an encounter with an American Indian.

“Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media,” Trump tweeted Monday night. “Not good, but making big comeback!”

Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! “New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

Nick Sandmann, the student who was face-to-face with American Indian Nathan Phillips, released a statement clarifying that Phillips had approached the group. (RELATED: Thomas Massie Stands In Support Of MAGA Hat Kids)

Tucker Carlson addressed the incident on his show Monday.

“So what really happened on Friday? You can watch for yourself and decide. There is plenty of video out there of it. And some of it is fascinating and revealing. But what we know for certain at this point is that our cultural leaders are in effect, bigots. They understand the reality on the basis of stereotypes. When the facts don’t conform to what they think they know, they ignore the facts,” Carlson said.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.