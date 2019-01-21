Trump Tweets Support For Curt Schilling’s Hall Of Fame Candidacy

President Donald Trump tweeted support for former MLB pitcher and conservative radio host Curt Schilling’s Hall of Fame candidacy Sunday night.

“Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame,” Trump said. “Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right!”

A long-time ace for the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox, Schilling amassed one of the most accomplished careers any pitcher has ever had. Schilling has the highest postseason winning percentage in MLB history, and is widely considered one of the most clutch pitchers in MLB history. Yet, Schilling fallen well short of the 75 percent margin required to make the Hall of Fame, garnering just 51.2% of the vote in 2018. (RELATED: Curt Schilling Rips Into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s What He Said)

On the field, Schilling’s Hall of Fame case seems to be air-tight. Many have speculated that Schilling’s conservative politics could be the reason for exclusion. Schilling currently hosts a radio show for Breitbart’s SiriusXM station and has flirted with running for political office.(RELATED: Curt Schilling Is Running For President In 2024)

Schilling previously worked for ESPN as an MLB analyst, but was fired after posting his support for North Carolina’s transgender bathroom law on social media. He has been an outspoken supporter of Trump.

