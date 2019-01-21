Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Graves Disease Complications

It doesn’t look like Wendy Williams won’t be returning to her popular talk show anytime soon.

The “Wendy Williams Show,” host, who has been on-air for more than 10 years, is reportedly taking an “extended leave” after suffering complications from an injury she got earlier this winter. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television, Then Finishes The Show)

Williams suffered a fractured shoulder just before Christmas but took a turn for the worst during her recovery period and will now require more time to heal than previously expected, her family claims.

Williams’ family said in a statement, per Page Six:

As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.

Williams was expected to return by January 14 of this year, but complications from Graves Disease — a condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce hormones — have made her recovery difficult.

“Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and the Hunter family’s privacy during this time,” the statement continues.

Wendy suffered scary several health issues in 2018. The popular daytime host collapsed on live television in October after reportedly getting overheated in her Halloween costume.

Scary Moment — Wendy Williams Faints on Live Television pic.twitter.com/MTiJiVjlpN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 31, 2017

It’s not clear when Wendy is expected to return now, or what sort of complications she’s suffering from. Some have speculated she’s dealing with more of a personal issue, as reports that her husband has been cheating on her have surfaced in recent weeks.

Follow Jena on Twitter