‘Black Panther’ Becomes First Comic Book Film Nominated For Best Picture

“Black Panther” scored a first of its kind Tuesday when the list for the Best Picture Oscar nominations were revealed and the comic book movie was named.

“It’s gratifying,” Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios told Heat Vision, per the Hollywood Reporter. “The cultural impact the movie has had for almost a year now, all leads to this moment, the highest form of recognition from our peers.” (RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Is A Quasi-Religious Atonement For White Guilt)

“To see an individual like Ryan Coogler [director of ‘Black Panther’] — who had something to say, who had a story, who had a vision, who had questions about his life and his background — to put all of that into a story that resonates the way this film does was incredible,” he added.

Feige continued, “What I hope is the success that Black Panther does is open the doors for more filmmakers like Ryan Coogler and more representation on screen. Seeing the way the world reacted to the film and to Ryan’s story certainly encourages us as a studio to continue making films this way. I hope that is the biggest takeaway from this recognition.” (RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

The Marvel film did tremendous, scoring $1.3 billion at box offices worldwide. It also earned Oscar nominations in other categories, including best costume design, sound editing, original score and original song.

Last August, the Academy announced a new category titled “Popular Film,” and many saw it as a way to nominate films like the superhero movie. But a backlash over the decision caused a quick reversal and the idea was scrapped.

Cogler has since signed up for a “Black Panther” sequel, though there has been no information about when fans can expect it to hit theaters.