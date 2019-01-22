Chris Brown Released From Custody In France In Alleged Rape Case, Reacts To ‘False’ Allegation

Chris Brown has been released from custody by authorities in France after being arrested Monday on suspicion of the “brutal and violent” rape of a woman.

Prosecutors told TMZ Tuesday that the 29-year-old singer was free to leave the country and was released without bail after he and two other men were detained on rape accusations brought forth by an alleged victim who recounted to Closer magazine what she said happened to her earlier in the month in a hotel dressing room.

“The investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the Paris prosecutor’s office,” the prosecutor’s office shared. (RELATED: Chris Brown Has Been Arrested. Here’s What We Know)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 22, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

Shortly before news broke of his release, the “Loyal” hitmaker took to his social media account and hit back at the allegation that he raped the woman.

He captioned his post on Instagram, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

The picture included with the post read, “This Bitch Lyin.'”

The comments came after the article surfaced in which a woman alleged that Brown had raped her. (RELATED: It’s Probably Not A Good Sign That This Is The Only Person Defending Conor McGregor)

“He [Brown] makes me enter a sort of dressing room. He closed the door … it lasted 25-30 minutes.” It was also described as “brutal and violent,” Closer magazine reported, claiming to have interviewed the alleged victim. The woman also claimed to have been “abused” by the singer’s bodyguard and friend.

A source close to Brown disputed the claim and said the singer’s girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was in the hotel room the whole time, along with about 20 other people who were there “hanging out.”

As previously reported, the “Look At Me Now” singer has been in trouble with the law several times. Most notably, he made headlines in 2009 for assaulting fellow artist Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time.