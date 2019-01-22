Three Arrested In Michigan For Allegedly Planning To Join ISIS, Wanted To ‘Kill Non-Believers’

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday it arrested three Michigan residents for allegedly conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Agents of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Muse Abdikadir Muse, Mohamud Abdikadir Muse and Mohamed Salat Haji on Monday without incident, the DOJ said in a statement.

One of the arrested men had just checked into a flight en route to Mogadishu, Somalia, and he was driven to the Grand Rapids airport by the other two conspirators who allegedly knew the purpose of his travel was to join ISIS.

The complaint affidavit says all three defendants had previously pledged their allegiance to ISIS in videos they recorded of themselves. Two of the men allegedly also discussed at some point their desire “to kill non-believers, and even to potentially use a car for a martyrdom operation to run down non-believers here in the United States if they could not travel overseas to fight for ISIS,” the statement reads.

All three of the defendants were born in Kenya, but had U.S. citizenship. Their conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the DOJ.

President Donald Trump’s administration has stated several times in recent weeks that the U.S. has defeated ISIS, despite an ISIS-claimed attack in Syria on Wednesday that killed four Americans. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Take Orders From Bolton’: Pentagon Plans Syria Withdrawal)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said such as recently as Tuesday.

“It should not go unnoticed that we’ve also defeated the ISIS caliphate in Syria and Iraq alongside more than six dozen nations in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS,” Pompeo said in a speech broadcasted to the World Economic Forum.

Vice President Mike Pence told the Global Chiefs of Mission conference at the Department of State the same day of the Syria bombing that “the caliphate has crumbled and ISIS has been defeated.”

