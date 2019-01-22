Jon Gruden Sounds Very Impressed By Kyler Murray, Isn’t Worried About His Size

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden no longer thinks quarterbacks need to be tall in order to ball out in the NFL.

Gruden told the media the following Tuesday when talking about how his view on quarterback size has changed, according to ProFootballTalk:

I used to think [QBs had to be tall] a lot until I saw Drew Brees twice a year in Tampa, then I met Russell Wilson coming out of N.C. State, and now I’m watching this kid, Murray, coming out of Oklahoma and I’m putting away all the prototypes I once had. I used to have a prototype for hand size, height, arm strength, all that stuff.

These comments are pretty damn important because Gruden currently has the fourth, 24th and 27th picks in the first round of the 2019 draft.

That means, there is a very real chance Kyler Murray will be his if he wants him. Why does that matter? Because the Raiders could use an upgrade at the position, and Gruden sounds like he’s a big fan. In fact, he’s a big enough fan of the Oklahoma Heisman winner to change his views on quarterbacks.

Seems like a substantial situation.

I would love to see Murray develop under the tutelage of Jon Gruden. Not only is he one of the most entertaining coaches in the game, but he’s widely considered to be one of the best quarterback whisperers in the game.

That’s the type of content football fans all over the country are looking for.

Plus, the Raiders are headed to Las Vegas soon, and that Murray could be the perfect face of the franchise.

Something tells me that we all might be seeing Murray in a Raiders jersey once the draft is completed. Get ready because that’ll be awesome.

