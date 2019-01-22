Kate Middleton Explains What Is ‘So Hard’ About Her Life Recently
Kate Middleton seems to have the model life, but even she struggles sometimes.
The Duchess Of Cambridge, 37, opened up about her difficulties parenting and raising kids nowadays at the Family Action charity on Tuesday. There, she offered advice to other parents in difficult straights and circumstances. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Form Fitting Hunter Green Dress In London)
“It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother, particularly in the early days, but after the age of one, it falls away,” she told an eager group of parents. “After that, there isn’t a huge amount — lots of books to read.”
“Everybody experiences the same struggle,” she said in an effort to relate to the parents.
Middleton often gets praise for being a relatable Duchess. She’s seen as a hands-on parent and is often spotted recycling outfits during public appearances.
