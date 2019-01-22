NFL Prospect Khalen Saunders Won’t Leave Senior Bowl For His Pregnant Wife

NFL prospect Khalen Saunders will stick out the Senior Bowl, despite the fact his wife could give birth soon.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Western Illinois defensive tackle made the decision to stay in Alabama after his wife went into labor in Chicago. He is reportedly “laser locked” into producing in front of NFL scouts for the draft.

Drama as Senior Bowl week begins: Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders (AKA 320-pound backflip guy) just found out his fiancée went into labor in Chicago, I’m told. They’d discussed the possibility (she’s due Jan. 31) and agreed he needs to stay. Huge opportunity. Laser locked. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2019

I absolutely love this move from Saunders. Look, you can probably have kids for many years to come. You know what you can’t do forever? Play in the NFL.

Guys get their shot, and then that’s sometimes it. Right now, Saunders has the chance to impress scouts during the Senior Bowl. He absolutely can’t throw that opportunity away. (RELATED: Was There A Laser Pointing At Tom Brady’s Face During The Patriots Win Over The Chiefs?)

View this post on Instagram

Now, his wife seems cool with this decision. I know plenty of women who wouldn’t be, and that’s because they aren’t seeing the big picture.

Would you rather the father be in the room or would you prefer NFL paychecks for the next five to 10 years? I think anybody would a brain would choose the latter. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

You might not like it, but it’s the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram

I hope Saunders gets his money and is the best father possible. Let’s make sure he gets his paper from the NFL, though.

It’ll be a lot easier to provide for a family when you’ve got NFL checks coming in regularly.

