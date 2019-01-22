Was There A Laser Pointing At Tom Brady’s Face During The Patriots Win Over The Chiefs?

A video circulating the web appears to show what could likely be a massive issue for the NFL.

KMBC reporter William Joy tweeted two videos Monday that make it look like a green laser was pointed at the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his Sunday victory over the Chiefs.

You can watch the video below, and decide for yourself how clear it is. In my opinion, it looks pretty damning. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady’s face last night. Play between the “muff” that wasn’t and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren’t aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

It happened one other time that we’ve seen on a pass to Hogan. #Chiefs #Patriots pic.twitter.com/27QkYf0m9P — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

According to a report from KMBC late Monday night, the NFL is aware of the situation and looking into it. I have no idea what they can do, but this will be huge if it turns out the NFL can say for sure Brady was playing with a laser in his face.

The Patriots still won the game, which makes it even more impressive now that we know about this apparent laser video. However, the league will want to do whatever it can to stop this from ever happening again.

Imagine if the Patriots had lost and then these videos came out. All hell would have broken loose, and fans of New England would have been justified in rioting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jan 21, 2019 at 9:19am PST

Also, let me be crystal clear on this point. You’re an absolute loser if you shine a laser at anybody’s face. You’re an even bigger loser if you do it to a quarterback in the middle of a game. That’s so messed up that it’s hard for me to even put into words.

Hopefully, the people responsible will be held responsible if it turns out the laser videos are what they appear to be.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter