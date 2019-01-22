Was There A Laser Pointing At Tom Brady’s Face During The Patriots Win Over The Chiefs?

David Hookstead | Reporter

A video circulating the web appears to show what could likely be a massive issue for the NFL.

KMBC reporter William Joy tweeted two videos Monday that make it look like a green laser was pointed at the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his Sunday victory over the Chiefs.

You can watch the video below, and decide for yourself how clear it is. In my opinion, it looks pretty damning. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

According to a report from KMBC late Monday night, the NFL is aware of the situation and looking into it. I have no idea what they can do, but this will be huge if it turns out the NFL can say for sure Brady was playing with a laser in his face.

The Patriots still won the game, which makes it even more impressive now that we know about this apparent laser video. However, the league will want to do whatever it can to stop this from ever happening again.

Imagine if the Patriots had lost and then these videos came out. All hell would have broken loose, and fans of New England would have been justified in rioting.

 

Also, let me be crystal clear on this point. You’re an absolute loser if you shine a laser at anybody’s face. You’re an even bigger loser if you do it to a quarterback in the middle of a game. That’s so messed up that it’s hard for me to even put into words.

Hopefully, the people responsible will be held responsible if it turns out the laser videos are what they appear to be.

