Celebrate Mariska Hargitay’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, January 23, is Mariska Hargitay’s birthday.

The actress and activist turns 54 years old today and has packed in a massive career in the entertainment industry.

Born Mariska Magdolna Hargitay, Mariska was born to former Hungarian Mr. Universe Mickey Hargitay and 1950s actress Jayne Mansfield. Hargitay grew up in the spotlight but soon began carving out a career on her own. She was crowned Miss Beverly Hills USA in 1982 and started taking on small acting roles as she entered college.

Her big break, however, came when she left college to act in “Law And Order: SVU.” She’s won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for playing Detective Olivia Benson. In addition to acting in it, she also now works as a producer and director of the same show. (RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Endorses Hillary Clinton For President)

Mariska also runs a foundation called the Joyful Heart Foundation, which raises millions of dollars to help the victims of sexual assault.

With over one million followers on Instagram, she’s also wildly popular online. Check out some of her best photos below.