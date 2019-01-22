Matthew McConaughey’s Movie ‘Serenity’ Comes Out January 25. Here’s What Fans Need To Know

Matthew McConaughey will be back on the big screen when his new movie “Serenity” is released Friday.

The plot of the highly-anticipated film, according to IMDB, is, “The mysterious past of a fishing boat captain comes back to haunt him, when his ex-wife tracks him down with a desperate plea for help, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be all that it seems.”

McConaughey as a “mysterious” man of the sea with a shady past? Yeah, go ahead and book me a ticket right now. There’s no shot in hell I’m missing this one. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Looks Like A Real Mind-Bender. Watch The Trippy Trailer)

I’ve been hyping this movie up so much, and I can’t wait to see what we get. I might actually sob my eyes out if it sucks.

You might think I’m kidding. Trust me, I’m not.

Everybody who follows my work knows that I’m a gigantic McConaughey fan. That’s just a fact. I’ll watch anything he’s in.

I’ll absolutely watch anything involving him that is very dark. Look no further than “True Detective” if you need an example of that.

Now, it looks like that’s exactly what we’re getting in “Serenity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serenity (@serenityfilm) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

You know that I’ll be giving it a watch at some point after it’s released. I’ll probably see it Friday or Saturday. Check back for my full review!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter