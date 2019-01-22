Former Border Patrol Chief Under Obama Supports Trump’s Border Wall

WATCH:

Mark Morgan, the Border Patrol Chief under former President Barack Obama, ardently supports President Donald Trump’s desire to build a wall along the southern border.

“Everywhere where a wall was built — in conjunction with a multi-layer approach of infrastructure, technology, and personnel — it works,” he said. “Illegal immigration where the wall was has been reduced 90 percent.”

Morgan pointed to those stats to explain why he believes that Democrats, like Speaker Pelosi, who call the wall “immoral” are wrong.

He later added that he believes morale throughout border patrol employees is higher under the current administration because “there is an administration that understands the importance of what they’re doing, understands what needs to be done.” (RELATED: Obama’s Border Patrol Chief Fights Back Against Media, Defends Trump)

His support of the wall comes despite Trump asking him to step down back in 2017.

