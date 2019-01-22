REPORT: Chris Brown Arrested In France On Suspicion Of Rape

Chris Brown has been taken into custody by French authorities on suspicion of rape.

The BBC reported the following early Tuesday morning on the arrest of Brown and two other men with him:

US singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris on suspicion of rape, French police say. A 24-year-old woman alleges that the star assaulted her in a hotel suite in the city earlier this month. She reportedly told police that the pair met at a nightclub in central Paris, close to the Champs-Elysées, before they returned to the hotel. The singer, 29, is yet to comment on the allegation. French police are investigating the woman’s complaint.

There aren’t a ton of details, but this isn’t good for Brown at all. There aren’t many things that can damage your reputation quicker than a rape accusation.

Even if the star rapper is innocent, this will likely do a massive amount of damage to his career. Short of murder, I can’t think of many worse criminal charges. (RELATED: Chris Brown Has Been Arrested. Here’s What We Know)

He’s also unlikely to get the benefit of the doubt from society regardless of the outcome because he has an extensive history of getting into trouble.

Most notably, he was sentenced to multiple years of probation after reportedly beating Rihanna, who he was dating at the time.

That criminal act rocked the entertainment industry, and it has dogged him ever since. More recently, he was arrested in Florida on a battery charge. As you can clearly see, Brown just can’t seem to avoid contact with the authorities, whether it’s in America or overseas.

Stay tuned for more details once we have them. Something tells me that this won’t be going away anytime soon.

