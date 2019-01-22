White House Says Covington Students Not Yet Invited To The White House

Amber Athey | White House Correspondent

The Covington Catholic High School students who were accused of mocking a Native American drummer have not yet been invited to the White House, despite a Tuesday report claiming otherwise.

The students became the center of a media storm after a short video appeared to show them taunting and mocking Nathan Phillips, a Native American veteran, during their class trip to Washington, DC. However, longer video showed that Phillips started the incident by approaching the boys and banging a drum in their faces.

The president has repeatedly defended the young boys, and Fox News host Laura Ingraham reported on her podcast Tuesday that they have been invited to the White House.

“The Covington Catholic students threatened by the leftist internet mob will be meeting with @realDonaldTrump at the White House as early as tomorrow,” Ingraham tweeted.

But two reporters said the White House told them on background that the Covington students have not actually been invited to the White House and that Ingraham’s reporting is inaccurate. One senior White House official did not rule out a visit in the future, but said they are definitely not coming this week.

Trump tweeted on behalf of the Covington students twice after the incident, insisting that they were “treated unfairly” and were a symbol of “Fake News and how evil it can be.” (RELATED: Trump Calls The Covington Boys A ‘Symbol’ Of Fake News)

“They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together,” Trump continued. “It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!”

Some of the students were notably wearing “Make America Great Again” hats in the video of the confrontation with Phillips. According to a statement by one of the teens, Nicholas Sandmann, the students broke out into school spirit chants in order to drown out racial taunts by a nearby black supremacist group. It was then that Phillips approached and stared down Sandmann while banging his drum.

Tags : covington catholic donald trump laura ingraham
