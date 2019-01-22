Save $150 On The Apple iPad Pro

The 64GB Apple iPad Pro is a powerful device in a lightweight package. It features a 10.5” Retina display, the A10X Fusion chip, a 12MP camera plus a 7MP FaceTime HD camera for selfies and video chat, and a touch ID fingerprint sensor for added security. It also packs up to 10 hours of battery life and has four speaker audio so you can stream your favorite movies and shows.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray on sale for $499.99

Amazon customers love this iPad; it received a 4.6/5 star review from more than 500 customers. What’s more, it’s on sale! While this retails for $649, you can get it for just $499.99 right now, and delivery is free. Looking to go all out for Valentine’s Day, or gift yourself a new tablet? This iPad has all the features you could need.

