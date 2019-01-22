Save Over 50 Percent On This Solar-Powered Battery Pack

Before your next big camping trip, make sure you’re stocked up on all the essential gear necessary to have a successful adventure. Besides the typical sleeping bag and tent, there is one item that is incredibly useful but often forgotten about. The SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery allows you to keep all your devices juiced up for even the longest outdoor trips!

SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery on sale for $46.99

What makes the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery different from other portable battery packs is the revolutionary, built-in solar technology. Using state-of-the-art tech, this external battery will literally never run out of battery as long as there is sun. The massive storage capabilities of 26,800mAh mean that you can fully recharge your smartphone many times over.

Each SolarJuice comes equipped with three high-speed ports for Type-C, USB-C, and QC 3.0 devices. With rain-resistant and shock-proof capabilities, these external batteries are designed to withstand any beating that Mother Nature throws its way. Plus, there’s even a flashlight with four light modes.

The SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery is an essential tool for any avid outdoorsman. Get yours today for the low price of $46.99! That’s 53% off the original price. Act fast because such a great deal won’t last long.

