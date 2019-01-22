Sean McVay Was A Sophomore In High School During Bill Belichick’s First Super Bowl With The Patriots

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was a young man when Bill Belichick got his first ring with the Patriots.

According to ESPN, McVay was only a sophomore in high school when Belichick and Brady got their first ring together back in February of 2002.

That means McVay was only 16 years old when the Patriots dynasty began taking shape.

Rams coach Sean McVay was a sophomore in high school the day Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl with Bill Belichick. (h/t @Jake_Trotter) pic.twitter.com/MQTve04qp5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 21, 2019

I don’t know why, but I just find this fascinating. Belichick was winning a Super Bowl when the young Rams coach was getting his driver’s license, and now they’ll face each other in the biggest sporting event on the planet.

This is what America is all about. The best will rise to the top, and the winners will separate themselves. McVay is currently 32 years old, and has already risen to the top of pro football. (RELATED: Was There A Laser Pointing At Tom Brady’s Face During The Patriots Win Over The Chiefs?)

Since his sophomore year in high school, Belichick has won five rings. It’s just a mind-boggling contrast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Jan 21, 2019 at 10:19am PST

Their coaching styles also couldn’t be much more different. The Patriots leader is an old school type of guy, and McVay couldn’t be more new school. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

This is literally a dream matchup for NFL fans. It represents the old guard that has dominated for decades against what many consider to be the direction the league is moving in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jan 21, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

It should be an outstanding game, and I can’t wait to watch these two masterminds battle it out.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter