Stacey Abrams Compares Her Loss To Missed Call At NFC Title Game

Defeated gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams compared her election loss to that of a missed NFL call between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints.

“If you saw yesterday’s playoff game between the Rams and the Saints, there was a call that should have been made and folks are righteously indignant,” Abrams said Monday to a crowd of supporters. “There was a call that should have been made a long time ago in Georgia — you don’t get to be the referee and the player.”

The reference was in regard to the NFC Championship game Sunday. In the fourth quarter of the game, referees failed to call what clearly appeared to be a pass interference by Rams’ defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, ultimately leading to the Rams winning in overtime and making it to the Super Bowl.

Abrams was speaking at local restaurant for the kickoff of her “Thank You” tour across Georgia. The former state representative and romance novelist is using the tour to test the waters for a potential campaign against Republican Sen. David Perdue, who is up for re-election in the 2020 election cycle.

However, during her speech to a crowd of more than 200 supporters in downtown Albany, Abrams did not mention Purdue’s name once. The Democrat instead directed her fire on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, the man who narrowly defeated her in November. She once again repeated her claims that Kemp used his former Georgia secretary of state position to suppress black and Democratic voter turnout — claims that have been long debunked.

Abrams has refused to call Kemp the “legitimate” governor of Georgia.

“The system is rigged, but now we know what they’re doing, and we will get it undone,” she stated Monday. “And that will only happen if they don’t believe we are going to go home and sit still.”

Since losing her election, Abrams has gone on to form Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group that is suing Georgia over its electoral policies. The lawsuit, notably, condemns legislation she sponsored during her time in the Georgia House of Representatives. (RELATED: Rep. Omar Acknowledges ‘Unknowingly’ Using ‘Anti-Semitic Trope’ In 2012)

While Abrams is weighing her options on a 2020 Senate run, she is also considering a 2024 rematch with Kemp. Other Democratic contenders, not wanting to run against her, are reportedly waiting until she makes up her mind.

