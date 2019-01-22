Taylor Swift Confirms Rumors She’s Headed To The Big Screen In ‘Cats’

Taylor Swift just confirmed rumors that she’s headed to the big screen in the film adaptation of the long-time running Broadway musical “Cats.”

The 29-year-old singer dropped the news Tuesday on her Instagram when she posted a selfie next to the words “Bombalurina” and in the caption she wrote simply, “Meow.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

The “Bad Blood” star also shared a video showing her standing outside in the snow and told her fans that she was on the “set for Cats and it was fully snowing,” per The Blast. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Says She Went Through ‘Really Low Times’ After Kim Kardashian Bullied Her Online)

Other big names already signed on board to be a part of the movie include, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and James Corden, just to name a few.

According to the description on IMDb, the movie will be about, “A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.”

It is set to hit theaters Dec. 20, 2019.

Swift recently made headlines with the release of her “Reputation Stadium Tour” on Netflix New Years Day that gave fans a front row seat to the “Delicate” hitmaker’s hugely successful tour.