The New ‘Rugged King’ Of Phones Is Now Available For Global Pre-Sale

If Apple’s adjustment of their revenue forecast is any indication, consumers are ready to move on after a decade-plus of dominance by the iPhone. But if not the iPhone XS, what should your next phone be?

You’d be wise to consider the Ulefone Armor 6, the so-called “rugged king.” This 6th generation phone is now available for global pre-order. (You can pre-order here, and save $15 with the code 1BGA6).

Pre-order the Ulefone Armor 6 for $344.99

Watch the video at the bottom of this article for an official introduction to the Armor 6. This IP68/IP69K-certified phone meets the military standard for dust, shock, water, humidity, solar radiation and temperature extremes. If your job requires you to work in harsh conditions, it is very likely this phone is for you. It is 2m waterproof, while being 1.2m drop-resistant and dust-resistant. It also features a UV detector and a 6.2-inch 19:9 FHD screen with Corning Gorilla 5 tough enough to handle thermal shock.

The Ulefone Armor 6 is equipped with a Helio P60 octa-core 12nm AI processor, so it can run smoothly with low power consumption. It does, however, pack a 5000mAh battery for longer endurance, and it supports 18W fast charge and Qi wireless charge.

It comes with 6GB RAM plus 128GB internal storage, and its 21MP+12MP dual rear camera contains a smart AI processor that can enhance photos in realtime. Read more about the “rugged king” at Ulefone’s website. And don’t forget to take advantage of the code 18BGA6 here.

WATCH:

