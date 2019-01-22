Will Donald Trump Attend The Super Bowl? Here Are The Odds

Some Super Bowl gambling odds are out for the Patriots vs. Rams, and a few involve President Donald Trump.

The most entertaining bets to me involving Trump, according to BetDSI, are as follows:

Will Donald Trump take part in pregame interview on CBS?

Yes -200

No +150 Will Donald Trump attend the game?

Yes +800

No -1500 Which will be higher?

Total days of U.S. Government shutdown

Yardage of longest touchdown

Let me give everybody out there some free advice. I would absolutely think Trump will give the pregame interview, he won’t attend the game and the shutdown will be longer than any touchdown.

The Rams have an elite defense, the Patriots can apply pressure when necessary and the shutdown is already over 30 days. It could be over 40 by the time the Super Bowl gets played. Do you have any idea how hard it is to score a touchdown longer than 40 yards in the NFL? Insanely difficult. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

That’s why we rarely see it.

Also, there’s no chance he attends the game in my mind. Not after this shutdown. It’d be the worst optics in the world.

Sure, he’s friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Tom Brady, but I still don’t see that happening.

Trump is a smart guy, and he knows when to be in front of the cameras and when not to be. Attending the Super Bowl would be the wrong call politically from an odds perspective.

As for the interview, I think we all know he’s likely to give that. Let me know in the comments the bets you’re taking. It should be a great game in a couple Sundays!