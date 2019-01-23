Nathan Phillips Has A History Of Playing The Victim

On Wednesday’s show, we examine “Native American Elder” Nathan Phillips’ background, something the media decidedly did not do when they smeared innocent high school students with his allegations of racism. The audio we found will shock you; that no journalist bothered to look it up before taking his word as gospel likely won’t. Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t like billionaires because she hates capitalism, and cracks are starting to form in the Democratic Party over the concept of a wall. All this and more on today’s show, don’t miss it.

He’s made wild accusations to the media in the past, and we have the audio of liberal activist Nathan Phillips doing just that in 2015. As his story continues to change, he’s using the same model: tell a wild story, media reports it without question, there is no proof. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, working hard to bring the spirit of Venezuela to the United States, has a problem with billionaires. Not liberal billionaires, but pretty much every other kind of billionaire. It’s immoral that they exist, she says, while people are still impacted by the scourge of … topical fungal infections. We have the audio and it’s every bit as crazy as it seems.

Are Democrats in the House starting to crack on the shutdown? We have some evidence that the party might be and we play you the audio to make the case.

