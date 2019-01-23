Bill Belichick Says He’s Focused On The Rams When Asked About Alleged Laser Pointed At Tom Brady’s Face

Patriots coach Bill Belichick made it clear he’s not going to waste his time worrying about whether or not a laser was pointed at Tom Brady’s face.

During the AFC championship game, it appeared like a green laser was being pointed at Brady’s face at the line of scrimmage. The NFL has since began investigating the situation. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady’s face last night. Play between the “muff” that wasn’t and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren’t aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

“Yeah, right now we’re really focused on getting ready for the Rams, so that’s what I’m working on,” the legendary coach told the media Tuesday during a conference call, according to ProFootballTalk.

I love when Belichick gives answers like this. It’s one of his most entertaining aspects. The story is blowing up the NFL right now, and he’s not even giving it a second of his time. At least that’s the way he’s making it seem publicly.

Besides, the Patriots won the game and they have the Super Bowl against the Rams looming. New England doesn’t have time to waste worrying about something that happened in the past.

If it does turn out that the laser was real, then the man responsible should get slammed by the legal system. You’re an absolute clown if you point lasers at pro athletes, and you probably belong in jail.

I don’t care if that sounds harsh. It’s the truth.

You can catch the Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots Feb. 3 on CBS. It should be an outstanding game!