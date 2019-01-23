Candace Owens Interview: Why Should Black People Leave The Democratic Party?

The “Blexit” movement held their first live event Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles.

Blexit is a movement started by conservative activist Candace Owens in order to “free” black people from the Democratic Party.

The movement’s maiden event featured a packed, standing room only theater in Los Angeles where Owens — and a cavalry of speakers including Ann Coulter, Charlie Kirk, Larry Elder and David Harris Jr — addressed the cheering audience. The enthusiastic crowd donned shirts that read “Liberals Can’t Bully Me” and a colorful collection of MAGA hats.

The Daily Caller was on the scene and interviewed Owens about the Blexit movement and why black people should leave the Democratic party. (Activists Jump Nancy Pelosi’s Mansion Wall With Illegal Immigrants, Demand Entry To Her Home)

“Blexit is the Black and Latino exit from the lies of the left,” Owens said. “For too long we’ve been taken advantage of — it’s time for us to take authority over our lives. We’re Americans first.”

Owens said that leaving the Democratic party is synonymous with “embracing your future” and that all parties should compete for minority votes with “ideas and not fear.”

Owens also said she has received many threats and slanders in the press for her outspoken conservative stances, but that “none of it matters — we’re winning.” She plans on hosting Blexit events across the country over the next year. “We’re going to continue until we unleash everybody’s minds,” Owens continued.

According to the political movement’s website, “BLEXIT is a renaissance. It is our formal declaration of independence.”

The site also promotes multiple events in multiple American cities as “coming soon.”