Cardi B’s Next Gig Is Bound To Score Her Major Cash

Jena Greene | Reporter

Cardi B just locked in a brand new residency in Las Vegas.

The reality TV personality and musician, 26, has reportedly agreed to the first residency of her career at the Palms Casino Resort in downtown Las Vegas. She’ll be performing regularly at KAOS, a club that operates both during the daytime and nighttime. In other words, she’s about to get very busy. (RELATED: Cardi B And Offset’s Relationship Reportedly Ended Because Of This Other Female Rapper)

 

I'm the plug …Outfit : @csiriano X Birkin pussy @ravieb

KAOS is set to be one of the most exclusive and ritzy locales in Vegas. It hasn’t even opened yet, but is a part of the Palms’ recent $690 million renovation, which includes a 360-degree rotating DJ booth onstage so the audience can actually get a view of the artist they’re paying to see.

 

We know how to party. Celebrate NYE 2018 with us.

It’s not yet clear how long Cardi’s residency will last for, or how much she stands to make from the deal.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Cardi B attends Laquan Smith Presentation September 2016 during New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

What we do know, however, is that Cardi’s’ going to be in star-studded company. Other artists set to perform at KAOS include Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex.

