Celebrate Ed Helms’ Birthday With A Look Back To His Days On ‘The Office’

One of the greatest comedic stars of a generation celebrates his birthday Thursday, Jan. 24.

Ed Helms turns 45 years old Thursday. He is best known as “Andy” from “The Office” and “Stu” from “The Hangover” trilogy. (RELATED: Celebrate Bradley Cooper’s Birthday With A Look Back At These Great Movies)

Helms has also delved into more serious roles in recent years, winning critical acclaim for playing Sen. Ted Kennedy’s friend Joe Gargan in the 2017 drama “Chappaquiddick.” He also played Hogan “Hoagie” Maloy in the fun comedic-drama “Tag,” which was based on a true story.

Helms’ semi-serious style of comedy has been a blueprint for many of today’s young, up-and-coming comedians and movie stars.

