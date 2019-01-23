Celebrate Ed Helms’ Birthday With A Look Back To His Days On ‘The Office’

William Davis | Contributor

One of the greatest comedic stars of a generation celebrates his birthday Thursday, Jan. 24.

Ed Helms turns 45 years old Thursday. He is best known as “Andy” from “The Office” and “Stu” from “The Hangover” trilogy. (RELATED: Celebrate Bradley Cooper’s Birthday With A Look Back At These Great Movies)

Actress Sara Sampaio, actor Russell Peters, TV Personality Mark Cuban, actor Tracy Morgan and producer Ed Helms attend "The Clapper" Premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Actress Sara Sampaio, actor Russell Peters, TV Personality Mark Cuban, actor Tracy Morgan and producer Ed Helms attend “The Clapper” Premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Helms has also delved into more serious roles in recent years, winning critical acclaim for playing Sen. Ted Kennedy’s friend Joe Gargan in the 2017 drama “Chappaquiddick.” He also played Hogan “Hoagie” Maloy in the fun comedic-drama “Tag,” which was based on a true story.

Helms’ semi-serious style of comedy has been a blueprint for many of today’s young, up-and-coming comedians and movie stars.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : ed helms the hangover the office
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller