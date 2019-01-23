Chelsea Handler Wants Covington Catholic Teens Treated To A Fyre-Like Festival

Chelsea Handler said she hopes to see the students from Covington Catholic High School that participated in the March For Life rally treated to a Fyre-like festival.

“Someone should make a Fyre Festival for all the boys at Covington Catholic. They look like they could use a vacation,” the 43-year-old comedian tweeted to her millions of followers Wednesday. (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

Someone should make a Fyre Festival for all the boys at Covington Catholic. They look like they could use a vacation. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 23, 2019

As previously reported, the Fyre Festival of 2017 has been called one of the biggest millennial scams after attendees paid between 1,200 and 100,000 to attend a music festival in the Bahamas with luxury accommodations. When people arrived they were left with no running water and forced to sleep in tents. They also were treated to dinners which included just pieces of bread, cheese and salad dressing. (RELATED: Covington Catholic Student In MAGA Hat Says He Wasn’t Disrespectful)

Watched both #FyreFestival docs this weekend and all I could think was “maybe now people will understand why I hate throwing beach parties so much” #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/z3ey3ETTVJ — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) January 21, 2019

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

The comments came after Nicholas Sandmann and his fellow classmates were involved in a false narrative pushed on social media and the news over the weekend that was based off a portion of a video from the event. Initial reports alleged the boys had harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American activist.

As reported later, a longer clip of what actually happened Friday at the March for Life rally emerged along with a statement from Sandmann. The longer video showed the students had seemingly been harassed by a group of “Black Hebrew Israelite” protesters, which had not been depicted in the original viral clip. Phillips told the Associated Press that he walked into the group of students because he was trying to keep the peace between the two groups.

However, stars like Alyssa Milano and Jim Carrey didn’t seem phased by the new video and appear to have continued their criticism. “The Mask” star posted new so-called artwork on Twitter Tuesday slamming the high school kids.

He captioned it, “Baby snakes.”