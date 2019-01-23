Chris Brown Speaks For The First Time Since Being Released From Custody For A Rape Accusation

Chris Brown was spotted for the first time since his release from French custody on Wednesday, and he seemed happier than ever.

The singer and dancer, who was taken into custody Tuesday by French authorities on suspicion of a rape that allegedly occurred earlier this month, was spotted leaving the same hotel where the purported incident took place. Media was gathered outside the lobby when the “Undecided” singer came out. (RELATED: Chris Brown Is Planning To Sue His Alleged Rape Victim For Defamation)

Reporters asked Brown how he was feeling now that he’s free and, and he shot back a resounding answer.

“I love everybody,” he said as he got into his car to speed off.

While this was the first time Brown was spotted publicly since being released, he also addressed the matter on social media immediately after he was let go.

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Still, French prosecutors maintain the investigations “are not closed at this stage.”

In the meantime, Brown is suing his purported rape victim for defamation.

