Chris Brown Is Planning To Sue His Alleged Rape Victim For Defamation

Chris Brown is reportedly planning to sue his alleged rape victim.

The “Freaky Friday” singer, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Paris for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman. His purported victim claims Brown violently raped her for 25-30 minutes at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris during the wee hours of the morning, Jan. 16. She says Brown took her out to a club, then back to the Mandarin around 4:00 AM where he abused and sexually assaulted her. (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Brown Arrested In France On Suspicion Of Rape)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 20, 2019 at 1:27pm PST

Brown says he’s innocent, claiming he spent the whole night with about 20 people and was playing music from his iPhone with them at the time of the alleged rape.

He was released and allowed to leave the country later Tuesday without having to pay bail. However, the prosector’s office still claims the investigations “are not closed at this stage.”

The rapper, on the other hand, posted several strongly worded statements on social media proclaiming his innocence. But it doesn’t stop there. He and his legal team went a step further almost immediately, announcing he would be suing his alleged victim for defamation.

“Chris Brown is free,” his lawyer, Raphael Chiche, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

It’s unclear how much Brown is seeking, but he seems extremely upset over the matter, so you can bet it won’t be pretty.

