Watch Devour’s Uncensored Super Bowl Commercial About Food Porn

Devour’s uncensored Super Bowl commercial is amazing.

The super popular frozen food company has a 30-second version for the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, but their full minute version isn't allowed.

The premise revolves around food porn and a man addicted to eating Devour food. It's incredibly funny.

Watch it below.

The man responsible for this commercial deserves the biggest raise that the company can afford. I found myself laughing, uncomfortable and legit wondering what would happen throughout the whole video.

Generally speaking, that's a pretty good sign the product is great. Making a parody about how the food is taboo like porn is genius.

Straight up, that commercial will probably be better than anything that actually airs.

Shame on the NFL for not allowing this thing to air during the game on CBS. I get kids are watching and talking about porn in a joking way probably isn’t ideal, but who cares?

It’s so funny, and we all know I’m about comedy. At least it’s online for us. I have no doubt that it’ll make the rounds very soon.