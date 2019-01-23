ESPN Has Incredibly Awkward Intro For Kentucky Basketball Game

ESPN had a wild introduction for the game Tuesday night between Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Karl Ravech and Laura Rutledge walked out of the tunnel hyping up the SEC conference game, but it wasn’t casual or normal at all.

In fact, it was just Ravech walking and talking as Rutledge was awkwardly next to him. Then, he just says he’s going to join Dick Vitale, hands her the mic and walks out of frame.

Does that sound cringeworthy to you? Well, it sure as hell is. You can watch it below.

This was an AWKWARD start to a broadcast pic.twitter.com/kaqC78yFUk — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 23, 2019

Seriously, what did we all just watch? Ravech was so incredibly awkward. I mean, he wasn’t even the least bit casual. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

That intro was awkward from start to finish. Him handing Rutledge the mic and just walking away is legit laugh-out-loud funny.

This was so strange that it almost comes off as staged. How could Ravech possibly have been that bad and how could Rutledge just not say anything the entire walk up to the court?

All around awful performances, but this is the content I live for. Hilarious.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter