‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Dyes Her Hair Pink

Your first name

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams is rocking a bit of a different look these days.

Williams, who plays Arya stark in the hit HBO show, has gone and dyed her hair pink! Take a look at a few photos of her below. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 21, 2019 at 6:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 15, 2019 at 9:47am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 3, 2019 at 3:33am PST

For comparison, below are a few shots of what she looked like before she dyed her hair. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Look, everybody knows that I am a huge fan of “Game of Thrones.” I think it’s one of the greatest shows ever created, and I will fight anybody who disagrees.

Don’t test my resolve. It will not end well for my enemies and critics of the show.

I’m not going to endorse this new hair from Williams. Pink hair isn’t really a movement I want to get behind, but I’m also not going to tell a woman in her early 20s how she should style herself.

Let’s just focus on what’s important here. The eighth and final season of the hit show returns April 14. It truly can’t get here fast enough.

If you’re not watching, then I don’t want you to ride with me. You know I’ve got beer on ice just waiting to get cracked open!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter