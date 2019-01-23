Kim Kardashian Wears Bizarre Black Outfit In Instagram Post

Your first name

Kim Kardashian is back to wearing weird outfits.

As you all already know, Kardashian isn't exactly a stranger to wearing strange clothes. It's kind of something she does on a regular basis.

However, her outfit in a late Tuesday night Instagram post is about as strange as it gets. She had on some kind of black dress, and it's just bizarre.

Give it a look below. Something tells me that you'll all feel the same way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 22, 2019 at 3:55pm PST

Look, I don't think it's a secret that I'm not exactly the biggest fan of Kardashian. I don't think that revelation will surprise a single person.

However, I do understand why she's popular. You'd have to be an idiot to be ignorant about that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 27, 2018 at 1:21pm PST

I just don’t understand some of her fashion choices at all. Is she trying to wear weird stuff in order to gin up interest?

That’s really the only option I can think of because there’s no reason to wear dresses that look like they came from cut up trash bags.

Is that a bit harsh? Sure, but it’s also true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 18, 2018 at 2:40pm PST

You do you, Kim, but maybe think a shade harder about your outfit choices.

