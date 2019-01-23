Lady Gaga Has Some Strong Words For The Academy After Snubbing Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga may have gotten nominated at this year’s Academy Awards for her performance in “A Star Is Born,” but her director was not.

The singer and actress, 32, who starred in the film alongside Bradley Cooper, is certainly happy about the work they did together. The film was nominated for the Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. However, Cooper, who also directed the movie, was left out of the Best Director category.

And Lady Gaga won’t forget it. (RELATED: Artist Goes After Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus With ‘We All Knew’ Posters Ahead Of Grammys)

“At the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” Gaga told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

The singer is still grateful for the nod, however.

“There’s really no award that is more esteemed than the Oscar in acting, and for music, it is also extremely special,” Gaga said. “Since I was a little girl, I always admired all of the artists that put in so much hard work and passion into filmmaking. Watching the award shows, I used to cry with them.”

