Larry Fitzgerald Makes Major Announcement On 2019 Plans

He’s no longer coaching college football, but first-year Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury may have just signed his most important recruit yet.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that they have re-signed star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year deal, putting to bed rumors of Fitzgerald’s retirement. The 2019 season will be Fitzgerald’s 16th in the NFL. (RELATED: Redskins Josh Norman Says NFL And Owners Should Ignore Trump: ‘He’ll Be Out Of Office In Two Years’)

In addition to announcing that he will play in 2019, WR @LarryFitzgerald has signed a one-year deal with the team.https://t.co/G0dRH4kLXJ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 23, 2019



The 35-year-old receiver has been mulling retirement for the past few years, but continues to stick around despite the franchise’s struggles. And, why not?

Fitzgerald is still one of the top wide-outs in the game, despite his age. The future Hall-of-Famer has had more than 100 receptions in three of the past four seasons, despite poor quarterback play. Who knows? If Kingsbury’s style can translate at the next level, Fitzgerald could have as much fun as he’s had in a while and the Cardinals could be a team to watch out for in 2019.

