The Media Shows Its True Colors In Reacting To MAGA Teens And BuzzFeed Report

The liberal media really blew it this time with its coverage of the MAGA teens and by spreading Buzzfeed’s uncorroborated report about President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

WATCH:

The liberal media got caught this time, but let’s not forget that both situations are examples of how biased the establishment media really are.

Some in the news business will literally say anything to take down President Donald Trump and his supporters, even if they’re just kids. (RELATED: Nathan Phillips Keeps Changing His Story, Still Keeps Getting It Wrong.)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

