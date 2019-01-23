Pentagon Identifies Another Solider Killed In Afghanistan

The Department of Defense identified a U.S. soldier who was killed in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the second U.S. service member to be killed in combat fighting in Afghanistan in 2019.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Z. Beale, 32, of Carrollton, Virginia, died “as a result of injuries sustained from enemy small arms fire during combat operations” in the Uruzgan Province, the Pentagon announced in a Wednesday statement.

The fallen solider was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Beale enlisted in the Army in 2011, according to WTVR, after graduating from Old Dominion University with a degree in Criminal Justice. (RELATED: Here Are The Five Americans Lost Overseas In One Week)

“Joshua was a smart, talented and dedicated member of 3rd SFG (A) and the special operations community,” Col. Nathan Prussian, 3rd SFG (A) commander said. “He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the fortunate opportunity to know him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family for this tragic loss.”

Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Z. Beale, a 32-year-old Green Beret from Virginia, was killed in a firefight with enemy forces in central Afghanistan on Tuesday. https://t.co/CRE6sH0dg0 — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) January 23, 2019

Beale is the second U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan in 2019.

Army Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock, a 26-year-old native of Spearman, Texas, was an Army Ranger who died on Jan. 17 in Landstuhl, Germany, from wounds received during combat in the Badghis Province of Afghanistan.

Meddock enlisted in the Army in 2014 and was killed on his second deployment in support of Operation Resolute Support.

“Sergeant Cameron Meddock is one of America’s precious Sons. The entire Nation should strive to emulate the Warrior, Patriot and Husband that Cameron was,” Col. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander, 75th Ranger Regiment, said in statement.

“The 75th Ranger Regiment will forever honor Sergeant Cameron Meddock and his family will forever be a member of our Ranger family.”

